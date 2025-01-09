Cinema Chat: Russ Collins says "Ta-ta!" a final time and steps into retirement

RUSS COLLINS BIDS FAREWELL TO CINEMA CHAT! #TEAMWEMU WISHES HIM A WONDERFUL RETIREMENT!!!!

Nick Alderink now officially takes over as Cinema Chat co-host today! Congratulations to Nick!

2025 GOLDEN GLOBES RECAP

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy



"Emilia Pérez" (WINNER)

"Anora"

"Challengers"

"A Real Pain"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Motion Picture — Drama



"The Brutalist" (WINNER)

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nickel Boys"

"September 5"

Best Motion Picture — Animated



"Flow" (WINNER)

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Moana 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language



"Emilia Pérez" – France (WINNER)

"All We Imagine as Light" – France / India / Luxembourg / Netherlands

"The Girl with the Needle" – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

"I’m Still Here" – Brazil

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig" – Germany / France / Iran

"Vermiglio" – Italy

A full list of Golden Globes winners can be found here.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Thing" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

In remote Antarctica, a group of American research scientists are disturbed at their base camp by a helicopter shooting at a sled dog. When they take in the dog, it brutally attacks both human beings and canines in the camp and they discover that the beast can assume the shape of its victims. A resourceful helicopter pilot (Kurt Russell) and the camp doctor (Richard Dysart) lead the camp crew in a desperate, gory battle against the vicious creature before it picks them all off, one by one. From director John Carpenter.

"Disfluency" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 AND SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Writer/director and U-M Grad Anna Baumgarten in attendance. We will have additional screenings on next week’s schedule.

After flunking her final college class, Jane retreats to her Michigan hometown for one last, carefree summer vacation. She soon rekindles an old friendship with a single mother, teaching her sign language so she can reconnect with her son. Despite her best efforts, however, Jane can't hide the traumatic secret that caused her academic failure.

"Harold and Maude" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

The cult classic pairs Bud Cort as a dead-pan disillusioned 20-year-old obsessed with suicide and a loveable Ruth Gordon as a fun-loving 80-year-old eccentric. They meet at a funeral and develop a taboo romantic relationship, in which they explore the tired theme of the meaning of life with a fresh perspective. From director Hal Ashby.

"Frozen" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Free for kids 12 & under!!!

When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless Anna (Kristen Bell) joins forces with mountaineer Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer sidekick to find Anna's sister, Snow Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), and break her icy spell. Although their epic journey leads them to encounters with mystical trolls, a comedic snowman (Josh Gad), harsh conditions, and magic at every turn, Anna and Kristoff bravely push onward in a race to save their kingdom from winter's cold grip. From directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

"Bottle Rocket" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Complete Wes Anderson Film Series

In Wes Anderson's first feature film, Anthony (Luke Wilson) has just been released from a mental hospital, only to find his wacky friend Dignan (Owen Wilson) determined to begin an outrageous crime spree. After recruiting their neighbor, Bob (Robert Musgrave), the team embarks on a road trip in search of Dignan's previous boss, Mr. Henry (James Caan). But the more they learn, the more they realize that they do not know the first thing about crime.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Count of Monte Cristo"

France’s nomination for the Best International Film Oscar.

Edmond Dantes becomes the target of a sinister plot and is arrested on his wedding day for a crime he did not commit. After 14 years in the island prison of Château d'If, he manages a daring escape. Now rich beyond his dreams, he assumes the identity of the Count of Monte-Cristo and exacts his revenge on the three men who betrayed him.

A 2024 French historical action-adventure film based on the 1844 novel by Alexandre Dumas. Written and directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the film stars Pierre Niney in the role of Edmond Dantès. the film had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. With a budget estimated at €42.9 million, the film is the most expensive French production of 2024. It has sold over 9 million admissions in France, where it is the second highest-grossing film of 2024. Worldwide, it has grossed $100 million and received critical acclaim.

"A Complete Unknown"

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

"Nosferatu (2024)"

A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

From the acclaimed, modern auteur Robert Eggers ("The Witch", "The Lighthouse") and starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok with Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Ralph Ineson, and Willem Dafoe.

"Wicked"

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, this film makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet," Broadway’s "The Color Purple") as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. Also starring Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh, Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s "Spongebob Squarepants," "Fosse/Verdon"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

