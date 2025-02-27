Cinema Chat: Gene Hackman remembered, 2025 Oscar predictions

GENE HACKMAN (1930-2025)

Details of Hackman's career and passing can be found here.

OSCAR WEEKEND

“Hollywood’s biggest night” airs this Sunday, March 2nd at 7:00 PM, hosted by Conan O’Brien, with a very tight race is major categories.

Best Picture

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Perez"

"I’m Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Best Actor

Adrian Brody ("The Brutalist")

Timothee Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown")

Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing")

Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave")

Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice")

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked")

Karla Sofia Garscon ("Emilia Perez")

Mikey Madison ("Anora")

Demi Moore ("The Substance")

Fernanda Torres ("I’m Still Here")

OSCAR WATCH PARTY

Sunday, March 2nd at 7:00 PM at the State!

Lights, camera, action! Join us at the State Theatre for Hollywood's biggest night. Whether you're rooting for your favorite nominee or just here for the fabulous fashion, our Oscar Watch Party is the place to be!

Attendees will receive a small popcorn, an Oscar bingo card and nominee ballot.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Last Breath" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

From Alex Parkinson, director of the documentary by the same title, Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu star in this true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

"My Dead Friend Zoe" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her dead best friend from the Army, a female Afghanistan veteran comes head-to-head with her Vietnam vet grandfather at the family's ancestral lake house. Staring Ed Harris alongside Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales in this debut feature from Director and Army Veteran Kyle Hausmann-Stokes.

"Riff Raff" — OPENS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

From the director of "Empire State," Dito Montiel. A former criminal’s ordinary life turns upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion in this comedy. Featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Bill Murray and Pete Davidson.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Speed Racer" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

From the Wachowski sisters, their follow-up to the epic Matrix trilogy, starring Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci, John Goodman and Susan Sarandon.

Young driver, Speed Racer, aspires to be champion of the racing world with the help of his family and his high-tech Mach 5 automobile. With stunning visuals based on the hit manga series of the same name, the film has been deemed a “misunderstood art film” (Dexter Palmer, Reactor) in retrospective analysis and a modern cult classic.

"Eraserhead" — PLAYS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MARCH 6 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

Legendary director David Lynch’s first feature film, and longtime darling of the midnight film circuit, starring his longtime collaborator and "Twin Peaks" alum Jack Nance.

Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newborn mutant child in this surreal nightmare. Heralded as one of the greatest films of all time and an influence by artists such as Stanley Kubrick, Darren Aronofsky, and H. R. Giger.

"The Greatest Showman Sing-Along" — PLAYS SUNDAY, MARCH 2 AT 1:30 PM AT THE STATE (FREE FOR KIDS 12 & UNDER!!!)

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

Featuring on-screen subtitles for encouraged singing, this musical celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Staring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, and Zac Efron.

"Bob Dylan: Don't Look Back" — PLAYS MONDAY, MARCH 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The film chronicles reclusive songwriter Bob Dylan's concert appearances, hotel room conversations, and transportation downtime, pulling back the curtain on the folk messiah at the end of his relationship with Joan Baez and on the cusp of his creative shift toward rock music.

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MARCH 4 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

This film eaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century. The film not only captures the festival in all of its beauty and glory but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy.

"The Last Waltz" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Canadian roots rockers The Band call it quits with a lavish farewell show at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in this documentary directed by Martin Scorsese. Featuring standout performances by rock legends such as Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell and Muddy Waters, as well as interviews tracing the group's history and discussing road life.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Monkey"

Based on the 1980 short story by Stephen King and from writer/director Oz Perkins of last year's hit thriller "Longlegs".

When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree, forcing the estranged siblings to confront the cursed toy.

"Becoming Led Zeppelin"

Interviews, performances and never-before-seen footage provide insight into the origins of Led Zeppelin and their meteoric rise to musical stardom. The first time the band has agreed to participate in a biographical documentary.

From director Bernard MacMahon of the "American Epic" series, widely considered the definitive portrait of roots music in the United States during the 1920s.

"Captain America: Brave New World"

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who's officially taken up the mantle of Captain America and finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Also starring Tim Blake Nelson and Giancarlo Esposito, and from writer/director Julius Onah of "LUCE," which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Director.

2025 Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Presenting all three categories: Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 2nd.

"Anora"

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Sean Baker) and Best Actress (Mikey Madison)

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

"Nickel Boys"

Elwood Curtis' college dreams are shattered when he's sentenced to Nickel Academy, a brutal reformatory in the Jim Crow South. Clinging to his optimistic worldview, Elwood strikes up a friendship with Turner, a fellow Black teen who dispenses fundamental tips for survival.

Starring newcomers Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse, from director RaMell Ross, and based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

"The Brutalist"

Escaping postwar Europe, visionary architect László Toth (Adrien Brody) arrives in America to rebuild his life, his career, and his marriage. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent.

From director Brady Corbet ("Vox Lux") and also starring Felicity Jones.

WINNER of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama; Best Actor for Adrien Brody; and Best Director for Brady Corbet, among several other nominations.

"A Complete Unknown"

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, this film follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

From director James Mangold ("Ford v Ferrari") and also starring Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez.

