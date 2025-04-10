Cinema Chat: 'Warfare' and 'The Ballad of Wallis Island' and other new movie openings and special screenings in Ann Arbor!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Warfare" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 11 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Written and directed by Ray Mendoza, a former U.S Navy Seal, and Alex Garland, director of Civil War. Based on Mendoza's experiences during the Iraq War, the film follows, in real-time, a platoon of Navy SEALs on a mission through insurgent territory in November 2006 when things begin to go wrong.

"Secret Mall Apartment" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 11 AT THE STATE

This documentary follows eight Rhode Islanders who created a secret apartment inside a busy mall and lived there for four years, filming everything along the way. Far more than a prank, the secret apartment became a deeply meaningful place for all involved.

A selection of the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival from Executive Producer Jesse Eisenberg.

"The Ballad of Wallis Island" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 11 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Directed by James Griffiths, an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island dreams of getting his favorite musician back together. His fantasy turns into reality when the band accepts his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. However, Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig. A selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival starring Tom Basden and Carey Mulligan.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Kamikaze Taxi" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Masato Harada: A Life in Cinema Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Center for Japanese Studies

A cabby helps a novice yakuza flee from vengeful mobsters. From writer/director Masato Harada.

"10 Things I Hate About You" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 11 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, APRIL 17 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A modernization of William Shakespeare's comedy "The Taming of the Shrew," retold in a late-1990s American high school setting. The film follows new student Cameron James, who is smitten with Bianca Stratford and attempts to get bad boy Patrick Verona to date her antisocial sister Kat. Staring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

"Harbin" — PLAYS SATURDAY, APRIL 12 AT 1 PM AT THE STATE (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Korean Cinema Now! Film Series

Sponsored by the University of Michigan Nam Center for Korean Studies

In 1909, several years after Korea is forced into becoming a Japanese colony, freedom fighters plot the daring assassination of Japan's prime minister during their quest for independence. From director Woo Min-ho.

"Breakfast of Champions" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 15 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With Director Alan Rudolph in attendance for a Q&A.

An unhappy car dealer (Bruce Willis) believes that a dime-store author/philosopher (Albert Finney) has the answers to life's important questions. A portrait of a fictional town in the Midwest that is home to a group of idiosyncratic and slightly neurotic characters. Based on the novel by Kurt Vonnegut.

"Nashville" — PLAYS WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With star of the film Keith Carradine in attendance with Alan Rudolph for a post-film Q&A.

The film follows various people involved in the country and gospel music industry in Nashville, Tennessee, over the five-day period leading up to a gala concert for a populist outsider running for president on the Replacement Party ticket. From director Robert Altman and featuring Karen Black, Ned Beatty, Henry Gibson, and many others.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Friend"

Based on the bestselling novel, writer and teacher Iris (Naomi Watts) finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor (Bill Murray) bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane. The regal yet intractable beast immediately creates practical problems for Iris, yet she finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo in this story of healing, love, and friendship.

"Bob Trevino Likes It"

Inspired by the true friendship that writer/director Tracie Laymon found with a stranger when looking for her father online. Barbie Ferreira ("Euphoria") stars as Lily Trevino who longs for a familial connection, having been abandoned by her mother as a child and then suddenly by her father in her twenties. When she unexpectedly befriends an online stranger, sharing her father's name, Bob, this new Bob Trevino's support could transform her life. In their own ways, these two must both learn they are worthy of extraordinary love exemplified through small acts of kindness. Also starring John Leguizamo and French Stewart.

"Freaky Tales"

An NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teenage punks, neo-Nazis and a debt collector embark on a collision course in 1987 Oakland, California. Starring Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Angus Cloud and many more. From directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck ("Captain Marvel").

"The Penguin Lessons"

A premiere of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down. Starring Steve Coogan ("Alan Partridge," "The Trip" series, "Philomena") and from director Peter Cattaneo (1998 Best Picture/Best Director nominee for "The Full Monty")

"Mickey 17"

From the Director of "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho, the film stars Robert Pattinson as an "expendable" - a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies, with his memories largely intact. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

