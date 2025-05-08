Cinema Chat: '1969: Killers, Freaks and Radicals' to feature at upcoming Cinetopia Film Festival in Ann Arbor

CINETOPIA PREVIEW NIGHT

"Friendship" — PLAYING WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

With a brief introduction by Nick Alderink, letting the audience know what to anticipate in Cinetopia 2025.

A suburban dad falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor in this special preview screening leading up to Cinetopia. Starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson, creator of "I Think You Should Leave" and "Detroiters".

"1969: KILLERS, FREAKS & RADICALS" PREMIERING AT THE CINETOPIA FILM FESTIVAL

Andrew Templeton Andrew Templeton

Friday, May 16th at 7:30 PM with director Andrew Templeton in attendance with the creative team.

Amid the radical politics and cultural upheaval of the late 1960s, a series of brutal murders targeting young women gripped the twin university towns of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan. Home to the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, the communities grew increasingly anxious as police seemed unable to stop the killer—or killers—responsible.

Through interviews with law enforcement, political figures, and women who lived through the fear, this independent documentary examines not just a series of crimes, but the social and political tensions that enabled them—many of which still resonate today."

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Lilly" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 9 AT THE MICHIGAN

An emotional drama about a courageous factory worker who fights for justice when cheated and mistreated by her company. Based on the life of Lilly Ledbetter, plaintiff of the landmark supreme court case where she fought against gender discrimination. The film stars Golden Globe winner / Academy Award nominee, Patricia Clarkson.

"Clown in a Cornfield" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 9 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

A new take on the slasher film by the director of "Tucker & Dale vs. Evil," Eli Craig. Looking for a fresh start, Quinn and her father move to the quiet town of Kettle Springs. They soon learn the fractured community has fallen on hard times after losing a treasured factory to a fire. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning clown emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"The Dark Crystal" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A dark fantasy film from the minds of puppeteers Jim Henson and Frank Oz. Jen, raised by the noble race called the Mystics, has been told that he is the last survivor of his own race, the Gelflings. He sets out to try to find a shard of the dark crystal, a powerful gem that once provided balance to the universe. After the crystal was broken, the evil Skeksis used sinister means to gain control. Jen believes that he can repair the dark crystal and bring peace back to the world, if he can only find the remaining shard.

"Clue" — PLAYS FRIDAY, MAY 9 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, MAY 22 AT 8 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Classics Film Series

A comedic adaptation of the iconic board game, where six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Clue before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims?

Starring Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean and Martin Mull.

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" — PLAYS SATURDAY MAY 10 AT 4:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Only with the Jedi master's help will Luke survive when the dark side of the Force beckons him into the ultimate duel with Darth Vader.

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" — PLAYS SATURDAY MAY 10 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Luke Skywalker battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel Alliance and triumph over the Galactic Empire. Han Solo and Princess Leia reaffirm their love and team with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, the Ewoks and the androids C-3PO and R2-D2 to aid in the disruption of the Dark Side and the defeat of the evil emperor.

"8 1/2" — PLAYS TUESDAY, MAY 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

By acclaimed director Federico Fellini, a troubled Italian filmmaker, Guido Anselmi, struggles with creative stasis as he attempts to get a new movie off the ground. Overwhelmed by his work and personal life, the director retreats into his thoughts, which often focus on his loves, both past and present, and frequently wanders into fantastical territory. As he tries to sort out his many entanglements, romantic and otherwise, Anselmi finds his production becoming more and more autobiographical.

Still to come…



"The Seventh Seal" – Dir. Ingmar Bergman – Tuesday, May 20th at 7:00 PM

– Dir. Ingmar Bergman – Tuesday, May 20th at 7:00 PM TBD Member Select – Tuesday, May 27th at 7:00 PM

– Tuesday, May 27th at 7:00 PM And more to come in June!

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Surfer"

In the psychological thriller starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Lorcan Finnegan, a man returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son. But his desire to hit the waves is thwarted by a group of locals whose mantra is “don’t live here, don’t surf here.” Humiliated and angry, the man is drawn into a conflict that keeps rising in concert with the punishing heat of the summer and pushes him to his breaking point.

"Bonjour Tristesse"

Based on the classic French Novel and starring Lily McInerny and Chloe Sevigny. It the height of summer, 18-year-old Cécile is relaxing by the French seaside with her father and falling in love with her new boyfriend. However, the arrival of her late mother's enigmatic friend soon turns her world upside down.

"A Nice Indian Boy"

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. Starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff.

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

"The Wedding Banquet"

Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran star in this comedic remake of the 1993 Film. Hoping to stay in the country, a gay man proposes a green card marriage to a female friend in exchange for paying for her IVF treatment. However, things soon get complicated when his grandmother surprises them with plans for an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.

"The Penguin Lessons"

A premiere of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival – Inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, Tom discovers a divided nation and a class of unteachable students. However, after he rescues a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, his life is turned upside-down. Starring Steve Coogan ("Alan Partridge," "The Trip" series, "Philomena") and from director Peter Cattaneo (1998 Best Picture/Best Director nominee for "The Full Monty")

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

