Cinema Chat: A summer indie movie preview, plus 'Materialists' and 'The Life of Chuck' open in Ann Arbor

SUMMER INDIE MOVIE PREVIEW

"The Phoenician Scheme" and "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" have launched the summer movie season with a bang. While blockbusters like "Superman" and "The Fantastic Four" are still on the horizon, this summer also offers a slate of indie gems and under-the-radar titles.

Here’s a few worth keeping an eye on…

"Eddington" – OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 18

In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico. From director Ari Aster ("Hereditary") and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal.

"Sorry, Baby" – OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 25

The writer/director debut of Eva Victor (also star) and a standout selection of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. This dark comedy follows Agnes, and the trauma that follows her, as she returns to her alma mater as a professor. A debut from a filmmaker that we will all surely become much more familiar with.

"Together" – OPENS WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country. With tensions already flaring, an encounter with an unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh. Starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

"Weapons" – OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

When all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. From writer/director Zach Cregger ("Barbarian") and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich.

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" – OPENS FRIDAY, AUGUST 8

A portrait of a generation-defining singer. Rising musician Jeff Buckley had only released one album when he died suddenly in 1997. From director Amy J. Berg ("Janis: Little Girl Blue").

OPENING THIS WEEK

"How to Train Your Dragon" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MULTIPLEX

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost, and Gerard Butler.

"Materialists" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives."

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Life of Chuck" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Mike Flanagan, creator of The "Haunting Of Hill House" and "The Fall Of The House Of Usher," directs this life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz and his experiences with the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, Mia Sara and Karen Gillan.

"Dogma: A 25th Annivesary Celebration" — OPENS SATURDAY, JUNE 14 AT THE STATE

Directed by Kevin Smith, this satirical fantasy comedy follows two fallen angels, played by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who discover a loophole that would allow them to return to Heaven, which would inadvertently undo the creation of the universe. Also starring George Carlin, Salma Hayek, Jason Lee, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman and Alanis Morissette, the film combines dark humor, theological questions, and absurdity to explore topics of faith, redemption, and religious mythology.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Wings" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

With Live Organ Accompaniment by Head Organist Andrew Rogers

With World War I afoot, David Armstrong (Richard Arlen) and Jack Powell (Charles "Buddy" Rogers) join the military with an eye toward flying American fighter planes. They leave behind Mary Preston (Clara Bow), a local girl who's in love with David but committed to Jack. Dispatched to France as newly minted pilots, the men take to the skies in one of the war's climactic air battles, and as frantic Mary longs for the safe return of both men, one pays the ultimate price for his bravery.

"Friday the 13th" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 13 AT 9:30 PM AT THE STATE

Celebrate the day with this classic horror film, where counselors at Camp Crystal Lake are stalked and murdered by an unknown assailant while trying to reopen a summer camp that was the site of a child’s drowning.

"Showgirls" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JUNE 13 AT 9 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 15 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley) arrives in Las Vegas with only a suitcase and a dream of becoming a top showgirl. She quickly befriends Molly (Gina Ravera), who works at the high-profile Stardust Hotel, and lands a job at a seedy strip club. A chance meeting with Cristal (Gina Gershon), the Stardust's marquee dancer, and her powerful boyfriend, Zack (Kyle MacLachlan), brings Nomi one step closer to realizing her dream. But, as she ascends to the top, Nomi begins to wonder if it's all worth it.

"Lu Over the Wall" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JUNE 15 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Family-Friendly Film Series

Part of Ann Arbor Japan Week presented by the U-M Center for Japanese Studies

The story centers on Kai, a gloomy middle school student whose life changes after meeting Lu, a fun-loving mermaid whose singing is hypnotic to all who hear it.

"Happy Together" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JUNE 17 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Lai (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and his boyfriend, Ho (Leslie Cheung), arrive in Argentina from Hong Kong, seeking a better life. Their highly contentious relationship turns abusive and results in numerous break-ups and reconciliations. When Lai befriends another man, Chang (Chen Chang), he sees the futility of continuing with the promiscuous Ho. Chang, however, is on his own personal journey and, ultimately, both Lai and Ho find themselves far from home and desperately lonely.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

"Ran: 40th Anniversary"

Akira Kurosawa’s epic retelling of Shakespeare’s "King Lear:. In Medieval Japan, an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly underestimates how the new-found power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other...and him.

"Jane Austen Wrecked My Life"

A lonely bookseller, immersed in fantasy, must pursue her writing aspirations to improve her love life. She's compelled to turn her dreams into reality to stop sabotaging a romance after being invited to a Jane Austen writers' residency.

"Friendship"

Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives. Starring Tim Robinson, creator of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave," and co-starring Paul Rudd.

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

