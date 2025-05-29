Cinema Chat: Four film series hit theaters in Ann Arbor for the summer!

SUMMER AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER: FOUR NEW FILM SERIES CELEBRATING CLASSIC CINEMA

LATE NIGHT SUMMER CAMP – Fridays at 9:30 PM & Sundays at 7:30 PM

A wild ride through the outrageous, the campy, and the unforgettable, Late-Night Summer Camp is a summer twist on our Late-Night Classics series. Designed for night owls and film fanatics alike, this series brings audiences together for after-hours screenings that embrace bold characters, over-the-top storytelling, and a flair for the bizarre. From high drama to lowbrow humor, each film offers a space for laughter, gasps, and a joyful celebration of cinema at its most unapologetic.

First up....

"What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" — FRIDAY, MAY 30 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 1 at 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Bette Davis stars as Jane, an aging child star left to care for her wheelchair-bound sister Blanche played by Joan Crawford. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her crippled years earlier. But Jane is desperate to keep Blanche imprisoned as she plans a new rise to fame and tries to hide Blanche's existence from doctors, visitors and neighbors while she devises a way to get rid of her sister

Still to come...



"The Birdcage" — Friday, June 6th & Sunday, June 8th

— Friday, June 6th & Sunday, June 8th "Showgirls" — Friday, June 13th & Sunday, June 15th

— Friday, June 13th & Sunday, June 15th "Bottoms" — Friday, June 20th & Sunday, June 22nd

— Friday, June 20th & Sunday, June 22nd "Desperate Living" — Friday, June 27th & Sunday, June 29th

— Friday, June 27th & Sunday, June 29th And more in July & August!

SUMMER CLASSICS – Thursdays at 7:00 PM & Sundays at 1:30 PM

Celebrate the enduring power of cinema with our Summer Classics series, showcasing iconic films that span eras, genres, and cultures. From Hollywood legends and international gems to silent masterpieces and modern favorites, this crowd-pleasing lineup brings unforgettable characters and timeless

stories back to the big screen all summer long.

First up...

"To Catch a Thief" — TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JUNE 1 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

From Alfred Hitchcock. Notorious cat burglar John Robie (Cary Grant) has long since retired to tend vineyards on the French Riviera. When a series of robberies is committed in his style, John must clear his name. Armed with a list of people who own the most expensive jewels currently in the area, John begins following the first owner, young Francie (Grace Kelly). When her jewels are stolen, Francie suspects John, destroying their tentative romance. John goes on the lam to catch the thief and clear his own name.

Still to come...



ARTHOUSE REVIVAL – Tuesdays at 7:00 PM

Continuing our weekly series highlighting arthouse, international, and independent films, we will celebrate Pride month in June with independent films that broke barriers in the LGBTQ+ community, July will be themed around Summer Romances, and August will highlight the films of Robert Altman.

First up...

"The Times of Harvey Milk" — TUESDAY, JUNE 3 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

A documentary covering Harvey Milk, an outspoken human rights activist and one of the first openly gay U.S. politicians elected to public office. The film documents Milk's rise from a neighborhood activist to a symbol of gay political achievement, through to his assassination in November 1978 at San Francisco's city hall, and the Dan White trial and aftermath.

Still to come...



"Desert Hearts" — Tuesday, June 10th

— Tuesday, June 10th "Happy Together" — Tuesday, June 17th

— Tuesday, June 17th Member-selected film — Tuesday, June 24th

SUMMER OF STUDIO GHIBLI — Starting in July — Saturdays at 1:30 PM & Wednesdays at 7:00 PM

Prepare to be transported into captivating worlds filled with wonder, adventure, and heartwarming stories in this series of films from the world-renowned animation studio. Films will play in Japanese with English Subtitles unless otherwise noted.

Titles will include "Ponyo", "Kiki's Delivery Service", "Porco Rosso", "Princess Mononoke", "My Neighbor Totoro", "Spirited Away" and more!

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Karate Kid: Legends" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 30 AT THE MULTIPLEX

After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso. Starring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, and Ralph Macchio.

"Jane Austen Wrecked My Life" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 30 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

A lonely bookseller, immersed in fantasy, must pursue her writing aspirations to improve her love life. She's compelled to turn her dreams into reality to stop sabotaging a romance after being invited to a Jane Austen writers' residency.

"Bring Her Back" — OPENS FRIDAY, MAY 30 AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

In this new horror film from directors Danny and Michael Philippou, of the 2022 Sundance hit "Talk to Me" (2022), a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. Starring Sally Hawkins and introducing Billy Barrat and Sora Wong.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning"

Tom Cruise stars in this thrilling conclusion to the "Mission: Impossible" series. Ethan Hunt and the IMF team go on a mission to stop a man named Gabriel before can obtain the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind. Also starring Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Nick Offerman and Hannah Waddingham.

"Friendship"

Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives. Starring Tim Robinson, creator of "Detroiters" and "I Think You Should Leave," and co-starring Paul Rudd.

"A Nice Indian Boy"

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, they must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. Starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff.

"Sinners"

From Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," "Creed," and "Fruitvale Station," comes this supernatural horror set in the 1930s South. The film follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown to leave their troubled lives behind and instead discover an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

