Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade organizer stepping down

After nine years, Angel Vanas is stepping down as chief organizer of Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade.

Vanas says organizing the parade has been an incredible journey, but the assistance and funding to put it on has been evaporating. She says volunteers have been getting harder to find to help organize the event every year, and as the owner of Star Studio, she needs to focus on her business.

“It’s not funded by the city in its entirety. It’s not backed by the city. And the American Legion Post 282, which was also involved with the organization of the parade, they're also having membership and fundraising issues.”

Vanas says she will be happy to help anyone willing to take over parade responsibility. She says it would be a great opportunity for a new generation of leaders to take over.

The American Legion, which operates the parade every year, will be holding a meeting, Wednesday May 21 at 7 PM at its post on Ecorse Road to talk about the parade's future.

