Ypsilanti time capsule provides glimpse into the city 50 years ago

After Michigan’s oldest Fourth of July parade was finished, the city of Ypsilanti opened a 50-year-old time capsule. Thousands were in attendance as part of the celebration of the city’s Bicentennial.

The Ypsilanti youth choir kicked off the post-parade festivities at Riverside Park. The time capsule was buried at the foot of the water tower in 1973. A half century later, what looked like a small coffin was unearthed and the items were unveiled to the crowd.

Among the objects inside were old newspapers, postcards, someone’s bank I.D., and patches from girl scout camps, just to name a few. Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown helped announce the items to the crowd as they were pulled from box.

First of all, what an honor to be the mayor, celebrating 200 years of this city and coming into the role at that time and being able to participate in all of this and have so many people in the community excited about seeing what was in the time capsule and just being a community and fellowshipping together

Among the thousands who were in attendance, some of them had a special connection with the contents of the box.

I love that we had folks in the audience who were a part of this [time capsule]. Who participated either in the show or put things into the capsule. It’s just really really exciting and I’m so happy and honored and proud to the mayor right now

There was some water damage to some of the items, as is typical for a box buried underground for a half century. Mayor Brown talked about some of her favorites.

The wooden nickels are very cool, especially because I’m an EMU alum and the Wooden Nickel was right next to campus. These bowties are amazing. And we had someone who had the original bowtie. He wore it today. And it was the first time that he had worn it in 50 years

Among the surprises was a menu from a now-closed restaurant called Nicky’s Place Coney Island. The former owner of that establishment was in the audience and came up to speak to the crowd to tell them about the good ole days when you could get a coney dog and drink for less than a dollar.

But I will say, maybe my number one thing is that we had a letter in here from Mr. Barr’s office and he is still our city attorney today. So that is amazing … amazing. He is loyal, he loves this community, he’s lived in this community for many, many, many years, clearly. And we’re so happy to have him and that was really cool to see

There was also a familiar name on a letter inside the box that Ypsilanti residents are probably familiar with: John Barr. That discovery was a highlight for Mayor Brown.

The city’s 200th birthday isn’t until August 19. There will be additional events and celebrations for the actual date, including a burying of a new time capsule. The items from 1973 will be on display at the Ypsilanti Historical Museum.

