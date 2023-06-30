Ypsilanti rec center project completes funding goal with $15M from state budget

A long-awaited community center and recreation facility on the east side of Washtenaw County is closer to becoming a reality.

The recently passed state budget has earmarked $15 million for the project in Superior Township. The plan is for Washtenaw County to purchase the land at Cheney Elementary School on Stamford Road. Then, they will construct a community center and a rec center.

The primary goal of the rec center is to make it affordable for all residents.

Jimmie Wilson Jr. is a state House representative from the 32nd District. He was born and raised in Ypsilanti. He says after seeing elected officials try for decades, he’s excited to be able to see this project approach the finish line.

“Now that we’ve secured these dollars to finish the construction side, I think that it’s really gonna happen this time for this community that really needs it.”

Wilson says he is hopeful that there could be shovels in the ground for this project by the end of the year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org