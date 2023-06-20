Ann Arbor nonprofit hopes to build residential center in Washtenaw County

A nonprofit focused on mental health awareness now has hopes to bring a residential center to Washtenaw County.

Garrett’s Space is a local nonprofit that was founded by Scott Halpert and Julie Halpert after losing their son Garrett to suicide.

The nonprofit is now currently looking to build a residential center on a 76-acre property in Superior Township.

It would be a non-medical center with a focus on peer support and holistic approaches.

Julie Halpert says that the stays of patients would be three to four weeks long.

“Some young adults find themselves either living alone or in toxic relationships, and we wanted a place where they can just take a break and have immersive support.”

Patients would be those 18 to 28 years old who are struggling with depression or anxiety.

The Superior Township Board of Trustees will consider the rezoning application on June 20. They will make their final decision in July.

