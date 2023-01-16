State Rep. from Ypsilanti appointed to lead House Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee

Democrats are now in control of Michigan’s House of Representatives, and that’s resulting in several state lawmakers from Washtenaw County being appointed to new positions.

Included among them is State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. from Ypsilanti, who has been appointed to lead the House’s Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee.

He says one of the issues he wants to tackle is finding ways to boost funding for the local court system.

“And really try not to fund the courts off the backs of the people through fines and fees. So, looking to try to tackle that and dig a little deeper into that."

Wilson says he and fellow Democrats are eager to hit the ground running and address a lot of issues residents have been bringing up to them in recent years.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

