Committee assignments, promises of negotiations accompany second day of legislative session

Committee assignments are now posted in the Michigan Senate. The update allows lawmakers to start dealmaking and holding hearings on their first bills of the session. It also names who will guide the state through its budget-writing process.

Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) is part of his chamber's leadership. He said the assignments mean his caucus is ready to take the reins after decades of Republican control.

“Many of us have been in the wings waiting for a while, serving as vice chairs or serving on these committees for several years. So, this is an opportunity for us to actually now take the gavels, set the agenda,” Moss said.

One of the changes Democrats made to the committees include folding what was previously Advice and Consent into the Government Operations Committee that seldom met last session. Democrats also did away with the old Judiciary and Public Safety Committee in lieu of a new one on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety and expanded the oversight committee.

Some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who helped lead committees last session will serve elsewhere this time around.

“I think that our members are pretty satisfied. I don’t think that you need to read into who has served on what committees on the past,” Moss said. “We have a long runway now to serve here. In fact, members elected to the Senate today, some of them can serve 12 years.”

On the House side, Speaker Joe Tate’s (D-Detroit) office announced committee chairs but not full rosters.

Some notable new announcements include Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) as chair of the Education Committee. Newly elected Rep. Erin Byrnes (D-Dearborn) will take the gavel in Ethics and Oversight.

“Our caucus members bring diverse skillsets and experiences to the law-making process. Their collective knowledge and passion are an asset to Michigan residents,” Tate said in a press release.

House Republicans, however, are accusing Tate of choosing partisanship in his broader committee picks. They say a list Republicans received shows several of their recommended committee assignments went ignored.

That includes for Rep. Andrew Beeler (R-Port Huron), who had a brief standoff with Tate Wednesday over who would get to introduce the first bill of the session. Traditionally, the Speaker gets to decide but Beeler stayed overnight in the Capitol hoping to get ahead in line.

Minority Leader Matt Hall accused Democrats of retaliation.

“Now is the time to get to work to help the people of Michigan, but House Democrats would rather play partisan games. They stacked committees with more of their own members, and they’ve gone to new extremes by rejecting so many of House Republicans’ committee recommendations,” Hall said in a press release.

Amber McCann is press secretary for Tate.

“Committee is a forum for respectful debate and discussion and some representatives made clear they are most focused on partisan games and division,” she said in a text for comment.

