Legislature to begin 2023 session with Democrats in charge

The new Michigan Legislature goes to work today with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

The first orders of business will be swearing in legislators and adopting rules. And the new majorities will set their priorities for the two-year session.

That’s expected to include repealing the state’s statutory abortion ban – which is already nullified by an amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Also, scrapping the 2012 right-to-work law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues. Republicans have promised fights if and when those are taken up.

But the Democratic majorities are a slim two votes in the House and the Senate. So, Whitmer will be looking to make deals with Republicans on many tasks, including the adoption of a state budget.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

