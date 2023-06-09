Huron River cleanup in downtown Ypsilanti aims to 'heal'

A Huron River shoreline clean-up is taking place in downtown Ypsilanti this weekend. It’s put on by the owner of 2 West, the planned musical ecosystem in the old Materials Unlimited building in Ypsilanti.

The event dubbed “A Healing at the Huron” will include a dance performance and a movement workshop. The aim is to help different cultures connect with the water. But the focus is a shoreline cleanup of the river.

Cleaning up is a big part of 2 West. The future music venue recently received a $750,000 grant to help clean up contamination on the nearly century-old building.

Jamie Taralunga is the owner of 2 West. She says she feels a responsibility to the Huron River.

“I feel like this kind of stewardship that I want to, now that I’m there, I want to help with the clean-up efforts. I want to help with maintaining the health of the river for all to enjoy.”

The event begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday at 2 West Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti.

2 West / "A Healing at the Huron" flyer

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

