Ypsilanti's roadmap to Water Street contamination cleanup

The process of developing Water Street in downtown Ypsilanti continues to take steps forward. Now, city council has a roadmap for the cleanup of the project for the rest of the year and beyond.

There have been multiple developers and clean-up attempts over the years for Water Street. As a result, it’s difficult to know what parts of the vacant 38-acre land along the Huron River are contaminated.

Environmental consultant AKT Peerless are using historical data to take inventory of the contamination.

Katie Jones is Ypsilanti’s Economic Development and Equity Coordinator. She explains what the report looks like.

“Here’s what we know this site looks like, and here’s what we know we’ve cleaned up and what we haven’t cleaned up and what a developer would need to bring to the site and what they would need to do for remediation.”

AKT Peerless is expected to finish conducting a complete site plan by the end of the year.

The city is still accepting proposals from developers. So far, two have made presentations to city council.

