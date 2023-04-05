City of Ypsilanti hires consultant to navigate Water Street development options

The city of Ypsilanti has hired a consultant to help them navigate the development of Water Street.

Many believe that the development of Water Street is vital to the future of Ypsilanti. The long vacant, 38-acre space along the Huron River has already had two developers make proposals to the city. J-29-7 Planning and Development and Renovare Development both shared their visions for the downtown space about two weeks ago.

At last night’s meeting, city council unanimously approved hiring Carlisle/Wortman and Associates. The firm’s president Ben Carlisle told city council that he has a long history of doing work in Ypsilanti.

“But, ultimately I think what you are hiring us and retaining for is to eventually come back with a recommendation to you. Based on these two proposals, which one we think is viable. Which one we think needs some amendments or edits to move forward.”

The city is still soliciting proposals for Water Street, but to date, there are only two developers to make submissions.

