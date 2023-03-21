Ypsilanti City Council expected to extend marijuana moratorium

The Ypsilanti City Council needs more time to examine its marijuana ordinance.

The city of Ypsilanti’s moratorium on new marijuana businesses is expiring soon. And in an effort to get more time to analyze the city’s marijuana ordinance, council is expected to vote to extend it by another 60 days. This will put a halt to new marijuana licenses until the end of May.

Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Wilcoxen was one of the architects of the city’s original marijuana ordinance. He says the extension will give council time to figure out the best approach to managing the marijuana industry, and to make sure the ordinance is legally defensible.

“We’re looking to add time to this so that I can review the various versions of our ordinance. So, this would be the second time that it’s been revised, and I want to go back to the first two and then engage a cannabis-specific attorney for review.”

Another big item on the agenda for tonight include two developers who will make presentations for potential plans for Water Street. Also, council will vote on whether or not to approve a grant application to cover a large portion of the construction cost for the Cross Street Bridge.

