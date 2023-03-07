Ypsilanti police chief candidates narrowed down to four

The number of candidates for the vacant Ypsilanti police chief position was narrowed down to four at last night’s city council meeting. The interview process is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

When the evening began there were seven candidates to become the Ypsilanti Police Department’s next chief. Each applicant’s qualifications and pre-interview information was presented to council without names. Based on that, the council members in attendance trimmed the list down to four.

Only one of the four is based in Michigan. That candidate had recently retired but had served as a deputy police chief for five years. Other candidates include a former chief of a small town in Illinois, a current chief of a small town in Missouri, and an officer from a large city in Tennessee with more than 30 years of experience.

Once the interviews are scheduled, the names of the candidates will be released to the public. The plan is for the first round of interviews to take place by the end of the month.

