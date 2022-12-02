Former deputy to kick off 2024 campaign for Washtenaw County Sheriff

On the heels of Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton announcing he will not run for re-election, a former police officer has thrown her hat in the ring. Alyshia Dyer is publicly kicking off her campaign for the position in downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Votes won’t be cast until 2024, but Alyshia Dyer isn’t wasting any time trying to gather support to become the next sheriff.

Dyer, an Ypsilanti native, spent 10 years working as a deputy sheriff in Washtenaw County. She got a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan and has worked as a community organizer before her current role as a therapist.

Dyer thinks we need a different approach to combating violence by treating it more as a public health crisis.

“We have to bring more social work mentalities into the space. Because when we do that, we actually start solving problems, as opposed to just reacting to problems in the community.”

Other priorities include morale and mental health for police officers and helping prioritize resources to focus on a community approach to preventing violence.

