Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton will not run for reelection in 2024

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton has announced that he will not seek re-election when his 4th term ends.

When Sheriff Clayton was elected in 2008, he felt he could make an impact in three terms. He didn’t feel like a leadership change during the COVID-19 pandemic was a good idea, so he ran successfully for a fourth term.

But when that term runs out in 2024, he will be moving on to something new.

Sheriff Clayton is proud of what he’s accomplished with the department over the last 14 years, but says there’s more work to be done.

“I’m not going anywhere. There can only be one sheriff at a time, and that’s still me. I still have the energy and the passion. So, I’m going to serve Washtenaw County until my last day, whenever that is. We have some things we want to put in the outbox.”

Among the items on his to-do list for his final two years, include moving the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion and Deflection program out of its pilot stage. He also wants to work on the implementation of an unarmed crisis response team.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

