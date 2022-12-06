Derrick Jackson endorsed by Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton to replace him in 2024

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton announced that he will not run for reelection in 2024. He has endorsed Derrick Jackson to replace him.

Jackson is currently the Director of Community Engagement for the Sheriff’s Office and has worked closely with Sheriff Clayton since he was elected in 2008.

He previously ran community engagement at the Ozone House, which focuses on supporting at-risk youth. He later became the Director of Elections for Washtenaw County.

Jackson says his social worker training has informed his approach to public safety, where Washtenaw County is a national leader in police reform.

“I’ve been the architect here, along with Jerry Clayton for the last 14 years, in some of the most innovative and creative things in law enforcement. And so, we want to continue that path moving forward.”

His priorities include improving the relationship between the police and the public using a community approach to combating violence and continuing to evolve the hiring practices for the department.

Former sheriff’s deputy Alyshia Dyer has also announced her candidacy for the position.

