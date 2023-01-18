Ypsilanti goals for 2023: Mental health, non-emergency response plan, community engagement, more

The Ypsilanti City Council held their annual goals meeting. This is required so that the city can set priorities and shape the direction for the 2023 budget.

City council members and department leaders took turns presenting their goals for the year. The purpose is to see where everyone’s hopes for the new year overlap. City manager Frances McMullan says there were a number of recurring themes.

“Increasing our support for mental health, creating a non-emergency response plan, increasing employee morale and retention and also increasing community engagement.”

McMullan said one of her focuses is to keep the budget balanced. Other popular items included public safety, economic development, and modernizing operations so that the city can accept online payments. There are also big ticket items on the agenda, such as redeveloping vacant sites like Water Street and figuring out solutions to the aging Peninsular Paper Dam and the Cross Street Bridge.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org