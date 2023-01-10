Evan Sweet appointed to Third Ward seat on Ypsilanti City Council ... again

An open seat on the Ypsilanti City Council was filled at Tuesday night's meeting.

For the second time, Evan Sweet was appointed to fill a vacant Third Ward seat. He replaces Annie Somerville, who was elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Sweet will serve the remaining two years of Somerville’s term, which runs through 2024. The former chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, was appointed to serve in the same seat on council from July to November of last year after Anthony Morgan resigned. Sweet feels his brief experience on council gave him an advantage.

“I feel like I can pick up where I left off from early November being on council for that short stint so I’m very thrilled to get back into it to keep things moving along.”

Sweet was appointed on a 4-to-2 vote. His fellow Ward 3 representative Desirae Simmons spoke out against the process of council appointing replacements for vacant seats. She hopes to see the city’s charter changed in the future to create a new system.

