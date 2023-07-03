What's in the box? Ypsilanti to open time capsule after Fourth of July parade

After its annual Fourth of July parade, the city of Ypsilanti will open a 50-year-old time capsule. It’s part of the ongoing celebration of the city’s 200th birthday.

After the Fourth of July parade ends around noon tomorrow, the festivities will shift to Riverside Park where there will be a picnic. But before the hot dogs get handed out to the first 300 people, city officials will unveil the contents of a time capsule that has been underground since 1973.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown will reveal the items that have been buried at the foot of the water tower for the last half century.

Katie Jones is Ypsilanti’s Economic Development and Equity Coordinator. She says the items in the box remain a mystery.

“There are some folks who have been around the community a long time, and they’ve mentioned that they remember when it was buried. They’ve mentioned it, but nobody has broken the secret yet of what’s inside. So, your guess is as good as mine.”

After the event, contents of the time capsule will be on display at the Ypsilanti Historical Museum.

The city’s 200th birthday is not until August 19th, and there will be additional bicentennial festivities planned.

