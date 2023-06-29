AAA projects record-breaking travel for Independence Day

Independence Day weekend is around the corner, with AAA expecting it to be full of travel.

The AAA Independence Day travel forecast says that over 1.7 million Michiganders will be traveling from this Friday to next Tuesday.

This projection is an all-time high for the holiday. It is roughly a 4.5% increase from last year.

Adrienne Woodland is a spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. She says there are ways people can navigate the record-breaking amount of travel.

“Just prepare yourself for the roads to be busier. Particularly if you’re planning to take a road trip, be aware of some of those busiest times.”

Woodland also says that the busiest day to travel by car is expected to be this Friday.

If traveling that day, it is recommended to get on the road before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

