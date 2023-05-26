Michigan State Police putting out extra patrols for Memorial Day holiday

If you’re out on the highways this Memorial Day weekend, chances are you’re going to see more state police troopers starting today.

The Michigan State Police are ramping up patrols as part of a larger effort to crackdown on unsafe driving. Lieutenant Rene Gonzales says they’re expecting a higher-than-normal number of incidents simply because there will be more people out on the road.

“Mainly, we’re going to be out on the expressways, looking for unsafe driving, speeders, people failing to wear their seatbelt, and a lot of it is to make sure people get to their destination safely.”

Gonzales says if you’re planning to go anywhere this weekend, plan ahead, drive safely, and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

