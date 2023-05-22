AAA projects increase in Memorial Day travel

The AAA Memorial Day Travel Forecast predicts an increase in Michiganders traveling.

This holiday weekend, 1.2 million people will travel over 50 miles between this Thursday and next Tuesday. 1.1 million of these people will be traveling by car. These numbers are nearly at levels seen before the pandemic.

Adrienne Woodland is the spokesperson for AAA- The Auto Club Group.

"Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel, and so, we’re seeing demand come roaring back."



The forecast also includes travel time predictions made by INRIX. The company projects that Friday will be the busiest day on the road. Saturday and Sunday will experience the least amount of traffic.

