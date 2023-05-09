© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Gas prices in Washtenenaw County drop for third consecutive week

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published May 9, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT
pumping-gas-fuel-pump-industry-gas-station-gasoline-oil-petrol.jpg
Pikist
/
pikist.com
Gas Pump

Gas prices in Washtenaw County continue to be among the highest in the state. But the good news is those prices have been dropping for three weeks in a row.

It was just about a month ago that gas prices in Washtenaw County and across the state were hitting the $3.70 a gallon mark. This week, after the third weekly drop, the average is $3.37 in the state, $3.47 in Washtenaw County.

The higher prices last month were blamed on three factors: people traveling for spring break, refineries reducing output because of the winter-to-summer change-over, and crude oil being up over $80 a barrel when OPEC cut production.

But this week, says AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, it’s just the opposite.

"Demand is down, stocks are back up as refinery maintenance is completed, and we had crude oil prices drop below $70 a barrel."

Woodland says she’ll be watching the same factors to see what happens with the pump price next week.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News AAA MichiganGas pricesGasAdrienne Woodlandcrude oiltravelwashtenaw county
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content