Gas prices in Washtenenaw County drop for third consecutive week

Gas prices in Washtenaw County continue to be among the highest in the state. But the good news is those prices have been dropping for three weeks in a row.

It was just about a month ago that gas prices in Washtenaw County and across the state were hitting the $3.70 a gallon mark. This week, after the third weekly drop, the average is $3.37 in the state, $3.47 in Washtenaw County.

The higher prices last month were blamed on three factors: people traveling for spring break, refineries reducing output because of the winter-to-summer change-over, and crude oil being up over $80 a barrel when OPEC cut production.

But this week, says AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, it’s just the opposite.

"Demand is down, stocks are back up as refinery maintenance is completed, and we had crude oil prices drop below $70 a barrel."

Woodland says she’ll be watching the same factors to see what happens with the pump price next week.

