Post-pandemic holiday travel means crowded Michigan roads

Washtenaw County and the rest of the state are expected to see holiday travel return to pre-pandemic levels starting at the end of this week.

If you’re planning to head out for holiday travel anytime between this Friday and January 2nd, you’ll find yourself amongst a great deal of company this year.

AAA Michigan says some 3.2 million people from the state will be out on the roads during this time period. They haven’t seen these kinds of numbers since 2018 and 2019.

Given the weather conditions, which call for snow and below zero wind chills starting Friday, they urge extra caution on the road.

“If you can leave early, so that you’re not in a rush. Definitely watch the weather. Don’t drive distracted."

That was AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. who does point out gas prices are at their lowest levels for 2022—prices as low as $2.65 a gallon in Ann Arbor and $2.68 a gallon in Ypsilanti.

