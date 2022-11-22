AAA offers tips on how to avoid Thanksgiving travel tie-ups

AAA Michigan is predicting near pre-pandemic levels of drivers hitting the roads this Thanksgiving.

Nearly 1.8 million Michiganders took to the roads on Thanksgiving in 2019, just before the pandemic. This year, the projection is 1.7 million, according to AAA Michigan.

And so, while it’s not a record, you can expect to have plenty of company on the drive. So, the best tip on how to avoid the worst traffic, says AAA Michigan spokesperson Adrienne Woodland, is to keep in mind that Wednesday will be the busiest day on the road.

“The busiest time frame will be between 11am to 8pm. You may want to see if you can go a little earlier, possibly before 8am, and you can miss some of that traffic.”

With air travel above pre-pandemic levels, their advice for a less stressful flight is to arrive early--maybe 2-3 hours ahead--and pack some extra clothes and medication in your carry-on.

