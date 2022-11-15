EMU giving out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals across the community

Thanksgiving is next week, but that isn’t stopping Eastern Michigan University from getting an early start on things.

EMU is partnering with the nonprofit Hundley Foundation to distribute a thousand Thanksgiving meals to Ypsilanti residents and local community organizations. It’s part of its "Friendsgiving" event taking place on campus Wednesday.

Hundley Foundation vice-chairman and former EMU Football player Samuel Estes says they wanted to give back to the community.

“I think it’s very important we reach out to the community and make sure that they can get a firm handshake and a seat at the table and just enjoy a meal, free of cost to them.”

The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. on EMU’s campus at “The Commons” near St. Johns Street.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

