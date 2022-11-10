Author Sampson Davis chosen as keynote speaker for EMU's Martin Luther King week

Eastern Michigan University has announced its keynote speaker for its upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

They’ve chosen Dr. Sampson Davis to speak at the annual event this January. Davis is an emergency physician, TV personality, and humanitarian.

EMU's interim Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Doris Fields, says Davis grew up in a poor neighborhood and detailed the struggles he and many other people of color face in his book, "The Pact."

“In that, he talks about inspiration, and how to get past your challenges, and what to do to keep your dream alive, and so that’s why we tied his story to our theme of ‘Remembering the Dream.’”

Davis will speak on EMU’s campus on January 16.

