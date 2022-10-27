EMU survey reveals Michigan comes up short in assisting autistic kids

A new Eastern Michigan University survey has found Michigan is facing a shortage of qualified professionals that can assist children with autism.

The study found roughly 75% of children diagnosed with autism that needed some form of behavioral treatment had to wait an average of five-and-a-half months to get it from a board-certified professional.

The survey’s author, EMU Assistant Professor Adam Briggs, says receiving treatment can play a key role in a child’s development.

“So, if we have this problem in our field, where individuals are getting this diagnosis of autism and then getting prescribed behavioral intervention, but they’re having to go on a wait list prior to receiving intervention, that’s potentially lost time.”

Briggs says besides the long-term goal of recruiting more specialists, making more resources and training programs available to caregivers could also help alleviate the problem in the short-term.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org