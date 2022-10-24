© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Ukrainian woman escapes war in Kiev, enrolls at EMU

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT
lada protcheva.jpg
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
EMU computer science student Lada Protcheva inside EMU's Welch Hall.

A young Ukrainian woman found a way to escape Russia’s attack on her home country and has found a new home at Eastern Michigan University.

As soon as the first Russian rocket was sighted near her home in Kiev, Lada Protcheva and her family knew it was time to leave.

They fled to her grandmother’s home in a rural area outside of the city. There, Russian missiles were landing close enough to shake the basement where her family was hiding without electricity.

Protcheva, who had already begun her college education studying computer science, knew she had to go somewhere safer.

“Even my American friend … said ‘Lada, you have to leave because, next day, Ukraine will become Russia’. Like, we expected it, to be honest. But I’m so happy that it’s not Russia yet.”

She decided to come to Ypsilanti, a place she had visited when her sister was attending EMU.

Protcheva’s father remains in Ukraine, and her mother is staying with relatives in Washington D.C.

Lada is adjusting and enjoying her new life as a computer science major. She plans to graduate in a couple of years and hopes to get an internship as a software engineer and begin her career in the U.S.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
