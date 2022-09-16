© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

'Getting Real About Race' event seeks to start a conversation about racial equity at EMU on Saturday

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT
getting real about race.jpg
Survivors Speak
/
survivorsspeak.info
"Getting Real About Race: Time for Repair" flyer

Racial equity and accountability are at the heart of an event at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday. Survivors Speak, a social justice organization, wants to bring the community together to have these important conversations about race.

The event is called “Getting Real About Race: Time for Repair,” and it will feature a number of keynote speakers. They will address the many ways that communities can begin and advance conversations about racial equity.

Jazmyn Bradford, the program director for Survivors Speak, says the event will feature more than just speakers and discussions about race.

“So, it’s not just speaking. You’re having people talk or express their part of the conversation through dance, through singing, through performance.”

This gathering represents Phase 2 of the group’s Operation Accountability in Washtenaw County. The campaign attempts to get elected officials more involved in racial equity efforts and for the public to hold them accountable.

The free event is on Saturday at the George Gervin GameAbove Center beginning at 11 a.m.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Survivors SpeakEastern Michigan UniversityGeorge Gervin GameAbove Centerracial equityracial justiceracismequityWashtenaw County
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content