'Getting Real About Race' event seeks to start a conversation about racial equity at EMU on Saturday

Racial equity and accountability are at the heart of an event at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday. Survivors Speak, a social justice organization, wants to bring the community together to have these important conversations about race.

The event is called “Getting Real About Race: Time for Repair,” and it will feature a number of keynote speakers. They will address the many ways that communities can begin and advance conversations about racial equity.

Jazmyn Bradford, the program director for Survivors Speak, says the event will feature more than just speakers and discussions about race.

“So, it’s not just speaking. You’re having people talk or express their part of the conversation through dance, through singing, through performance.”

This gathering represents Phase 2 of the group’s Operation Accountability in Washtenaw County. The campaign attempts to get elected officials more involved in racial equity efforts and for the public to hold them accountable.

The free event is on Saturday at the George Gervin GameAbove Center beginning at 11 a.m.

