© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Anti-abortion group tries to start conversation with ‘triggering’ visuals at EMU

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
DSC_0066.JPG
1 of 5  — DSC_0066.JPG
Abortion advocates protest near the Created Equal display on the EMU campus.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0897.JPG
2 of 5  — DSC_0897.JPG
An EMU student speaks with a member of Created Equal.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0960.JPG
3 of 5  — DSC_0960.JPG
An EMU student speaks with a member of Created Equal.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0052.JPG
4 of 5  — DSC_0052.JPG
An EMU student protests the presence of Created Equal on campus.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0029.JPG
5 of 5  — DSC_0029.JPG
EMU students protest the presence of Created Equal on campus.
Josh Hakala

An anti-abortion group put their message on display at Eastern Michigan University this afternoon.

The representatives of Created Equal, a Columbus, Ohio-based anti-abortion group, stood calmly next to enlarged photos of aborted fetuses. They handed out fliers and simply asked passing students what they think of abortion.

Some students stopped to engage them and have, for the most part, a civil dialog about the hot-button issue.

Lexie Hall with Created Equal travels all over the country with the group’s message. With the backdrop of an 8x10 video board showing footage of abortions, she says the visuals are hard to look at it, but they represent the group’s evidence of just how gruesome the procedure is.

“A lot of people are shocked by seeing the victims of abortion, and that really makes them have a sober view of abortion and helps us start that conversation with them.”

Created Equal members were vastly outnumbered by abortion rights advocates who attempted to cover up their signage with their own messages. One of the students described the visuals as “triggering” and “traumatizing."

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Eastern Michigan Universityabortionanti-abortionreproductive rightsCreated Equal
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content