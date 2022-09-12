© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

Swoop's Food Pantry ready to help EMU students this semester

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
swoops-food-pantry-homepage-card-donate.jpg
Eastern Michigan University
/
emich.edu
Swoop's Food Pantry homepage.

Food insecurity remains a major issue for many college students.

To help address the problem at Eastern Michigan University, the student-run Swoop’s Food Pantry helps distribute food and other supplies to students in need.

Andrea Kelly is a student at EMU and helps run the pantry. She says it helped more than 700 students last year.

“So far this year, it seems like we’re even busier, and we see about probably 40-50 or more students shopping per day.”

Kelly says the pantry is open to students Monday through Friday and gives out an average of 7,000 pounds of food a month.

WEMU News Eastern Michigan Universityemu swoop's food pantryfood insecurityfood assistancefood pantryfood
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
