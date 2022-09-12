Swoop's Food Pantry ready to help EMU students this semester

Food insecurity remains a major issue for many college students.

To help address the problem at Eastern Michigan University, the student-run Swoop’s Food Pantry helps distribute food and other supplies to students in need.

Andrea Kelly is a student at EMU and helps run the pantry. She says it helped more than 700 students last year.

“So far this year, it seems like we’re even busier, and we see about probably 40-50 or more students shopping per day.”

Kelly says the pantry is open to students Monday through Friday and gives out an average of 7,000 pounds of food a month.

