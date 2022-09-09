EMU faculty strike can continue after judge's ruling

A judge has denied the Eastern Michigan University administration’s request to force the school’s faculty union members back to work.

Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke denied the administration’s request for a temporary restraining order Friday morning. This means the strike, which began on Wednesday, will continue for the roughly 500 members of the EMU American Association of University Professors.

Health care benefits remain at the heart of the divide.

Mohamed El-Sayed is the president of the EMU-AAUP. After speaking at a rally at Welch Hall, he said he was happy with the ruling and says the school has not been bargaining in good faith.

“The judge ruled because you have to have clean hands. You have to have tried everything to get things working.”

The administration says the students at Eastern are being harmed by this work stoppage.

A hearing over the school’s request for a temporary injunction will begin next Friday. The two sides will continue bargaining over the weekend.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

