WEMU News

EMU faculty strike can continue after judge's ruling

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
DSC_0633.JPG
1 of 7  — DSC_0633.JPG
EMU-AAUP members at a protest rally.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0587.JPG
2 of 7  — DSC_0587.JPG
EMU-AAUP members at a protest rally.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0563.JPG
3 of 7  — DSC_0563.JPG
EMU-AAUP protest sign.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0607.JPG
4 of 7  — DSC_0607.JPG
EMU-AAUP President Mohamed El-Sayed speaks at a protest rally.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0560.JPG
5 of 7  — DSC_0560.JPG
EMU-AAUP protest sign
Josh Hakala
DSC_0580.JPG
6 of 7  — DSC_0580.JPG
An EMU-AAUP member at the latest rally.
Josh Hakala
DSC_0685.JPG
7 of 7  — DSC_0685.JPG
A dog wearing a EMU-AAUP protest sign.
Josh Hakala

A judge has denied the Eastern Michigan University administration’s request to force the school’s faculty union members back to work.

Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke denied the administration’s request for a temporary restraining order Friday morning. This means the strike, which began on Wednesday, will continue for the roughly 500 members of the EMU American Association of University Professors.

Health care benefits remain at the heart of the divide.

Mohamed El-Sayed is the president of the EMU-AAUP. After speaking at a rally at Welch Hall, he said he was happy with the ruling and says the school has not been bargaining in good faith.

“The judge ruled because you have to have clean hands. You have to have tried everything to get things working.”

The administration says the students at Eastern are being harmed by this work stoppage.

A hearing over the school’s request for a temporary injunction will begin next Friday. The two sides will continue bargaining over the weekend.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
