Many EMU students wake up to find classes canceled after faculty union goes on strike

Nearly 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University voted to go on strike Tuesday night. Many EMU students woke up with classes canceled.

The EMU American Association of University Professors and the school administration remain far apart on a number of issues. Even with the help of mediation, health care benefits remain the main sticking point.

This has left many students facing uncertainty about their schoolwork less than two weeks into the new semester.

Jua'Chelle Harmon, a junior psychology major, says while she supports the faculty’s effort to get a fair contract, having almost all of her six classes canceled has been very inconvenient.

“Now I have to adjust. And it won’t be a bad adjustment. I mean I did online classes before because of COVID, but I just wish there was just more clarity on how class would be constructed.”

AAUP members spent the day picketing around the EMU campus while negotiations are ongoing.

