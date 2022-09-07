© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Many EMU students wake up to find classes canceled after faculty union goes on strike

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
EMU Student Center

Nearly 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University voted to go on strike Tuesday night. Many EMU students woke up with classes canceled.

The EMU American Association of University Professors and the school administration remain far apart on a number of issues. Even with the help of mediation, health care benefits remain the main sticking point.

This has left many students facing uncertainty about their schoolwork less than two weeks into the new semester.

Jua'Chelle Harmon, a junior psychology major, says while she supports the faculty’s effort to get a fair contract, having almost all of her six classes canceled has been very inconvenient.

“Now I have to adjust. And it won’t be a bad adjustment. I mean I did online classes before because of COVID, but I just wish there was just more clarity on how class would be constructed.”

AAUP members spent the day picketing around the EMU campus while negotiations are ongoing.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
