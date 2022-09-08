EMU files lawsuit against striking faculty

Eastern Michigan University is asking the courts to order their striking teachers to get back to work.

The university filed a suit in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court Wednesday claiming the strike will “cause EMU permanent and irreparable injuries for which there is no adequate remedy...”

It argues the union’s actions are illegal, and that its teachers should not be allowed to strike, according to the Public Employee Relations Act of 1947.

The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, the union on strike, has issued a statement criticizing the decision, saying the strike “will be settled at the bargaining table, not in a courtroom.”

The EMU-AAUP represents around 500 tenured and tenured-track faculty at Eastern. They have been working without a contract since August 31st.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

