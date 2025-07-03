© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Jaycees annual 4th of July parade expected to draw thousands

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
1 of 4  — PXL_20240704_142226367.jpeg
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
Marie Boze / Ann Arbor Jaycees
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
2 of 4  — parade--46.jpeg
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
Marie Boze / Ann Arbor Jaycees
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
3 of 4  — parade--116.jpeg
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
Marie Boze / Ann Arbor Jaycees
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
4 of 4  — IMG_6715.jpeg
Downtown Fourth of July Parade, 2024.
Marie Boze / Ann Arbor Jaycees

Thousands are expected to gather along William Street downtown Ann Arbor this Friday to see the annual Fourth of July parade.

For over 35 years, the Fourth of July Parade in downtown Ann Arbor has featured local organizations, politicians, and businesses as part of the parade procession.

Organizer Marie Boze is the President of Ann Arbor Jaycees. She says Ann Arbor Jaycees are young community members aged 18-40 who want to enrich their community through celebrating what makes Ann Arbor great, such as this Fourth of July parade.

“Many community members love this parade! So, we’re very happy to continue putting it on. Our goal is to do something great for the community as our biggest community event of the year.”

The celebrations kick off with a 5K race starting at 8 in the morning with the parade following afterwards, beginning at the corner of North University and State Street at 10 AM this July Fourth.

Fourth of July fireworks will also happen July 3rd at Manchester and Whitmore Lake with Dexter's celebration being on the 4th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor JayceesDowntown Ann Arbor4th of July paradeIndependence Day4th of JulyParades
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content
  • WEMU News
    Helping your pets through fireworks season
    Ana Longoria
    Fourth of July fireworks might be a blast to watch, but for many pets, it's a source of stress, anxiety and fear. WEMU’s Ana Longoria checked in with the Humane Society of Huron Valley to find out how best to help your pet .
  • WEMU's John Stockwell hangs out with Pikachu at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.
    WEMU News
    Pokémon GO Fest: 'Gotta catch ‘em all!' in Washtenaw County and beyond
    John Stockwell
    If you've witnessed someone walking while furiously poking and swiping at their phone, you may be watching the "Pokémon GO" phenomenon at play. The app-based game has been around nearly 10 years and has devotees all around the world, including right here in Washtenaw County. WEMU's John Stockwell is a part of the craze and went in search of others who have the obsession. He found them locally, and another 10,000 or so, at a "Pokémon GO" event on the East Coast. Join John for the fascinating journey of adults creating community while satisfying their inner child.
  • Ypsilanti's 2024 4th of July Parade.
    WEMU News
    Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade organizer stepping down
    Kevin Meerschaert
    After nine years, Angel Vanas is stepping down as chief organizer of Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade. WEMU's Kevin Meerschaert reports.