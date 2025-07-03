Ann Arbor Jaycees annual 4th of July parade expected to draw thousands

Thousands are expected to gather along William Street downtown Ann Arbor this Friday to see the annual Fourth of July parade.

For over 35 years, the Fourth of July Parade in downtown Ann Arbor has featured local organizations, politicians, and businesses as part of the parade procession.

Organizer Marie Boze is the President of Ann Arbor Jaycees. She says Ann Arbor Jaycees are young community members aged 18-40 who want to enrich their community through celebrating what makes Ann Arbor great, such as this Fourth of July parade.

“Many community members love this parade! So, we’re very happy to continue putting it on. Our goal is to do something great for the community as our biggest community event of the year.”

The celebrations kick off with a 5K race starting at 8 in the morning with the parade following afterwards, beginning at the corner of North University and State Street at 10 AM this July Fourth.

Fourth of July fireworks will also happen July 3rd at Manchester and Whitmore Lake with Dexter's celebration being on the 4th.

