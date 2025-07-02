Helping your pets through fireworks season

Fourth of July fireworks might be a blast to watch, but for many pets, they are a source of stress and anxiety. WEMU’s Ana Longoria offers some ways to help your pet.

When fireworks are going off outside, it’s not uncommon to see pets try to seek shelter or hide.

Humane Society of Huron Valley Director of Communications Wendy Welch says the pops and bangs the Fourth of July holiday brings can make pets feel unsafe and afraid. She says there are several ways to calm them down.

“If you’re close by fireworks and they can hear them, make sure to turn on your TV or your stereo and turn them up loudly. That can actually kind of drown out the noises.”

Welch says something constant like white noise makers are better than loud, unexpected booms because pets aren’t forced to anticipate sudden noises.

She adds Thundershirts or asking your veterinarian for medication could also ease your pet's anxiety this Fourth of July weekend.

