OTGYpsi: 'Depot Town Cats & Dogs' provides supplies and community connections for Ypsilanti's pet parents

Rylee Barnsdale: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. It isn't a difficult task to find unique businesses aimed at all kinds of demographics scattered throughout Ypsilanti. But what about the businesses aimed at our pets and pet parents? This week, On the Ground project manager Sarah Rigg chatted with the owners of three pet businesses around town, well-established and new alike, to get an idea of what the local business scene looks like for our furry friends. Joining me today is Holli Andrews, the owner of Depot Town Cats and Dogs, an indie pet supplies shop on Cross Street, which opened in May of earlier this year. Hi, Holli! Thanks so much for being here!

Holli Andrews: Hey, Rylee! Thanks for having me!

Rylee Barnsdale: So, you are originally from Maine. Is that correct? Do I have that right?

Holli Andrews: Yeah, yeah. That's where I hail from and moved out here in 2018 and just have fallen in love with Ypsi.

Rylee Barnsdale: What brought you to Ypsi specifically?

Holli Andrews: My parents live out here. They moved out here when I was in my 20s. I did not have any desire to leave Maine and where all my friends and people were. But my dad has Parkinson's. And so, I saw that maybe, they could use a hand with a few things, so I came out this way, and I'm really enjoying that.

Rylee Barnsdale: And you now have this new business venture here in the Depot Town area two. Can you tell me a little bit about Depot Town Cats and Dogs and what kind of sets you apart from there from other pet supply stores that are around?

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Depot Town Cats and Dogs.

Holli Andrews: Oh, I'd love to! Thank you so much for the chance to do that! Well, it's a little independent pet store, so all of the brands that I'm able to sell here do not sell to some of the bigger feedbox stores, the bigger shops or giant stores, like Petco and PetSmart or Meijer. The things that I get in here are really exclusive and mostly by small or family-owned businesses themselves. I also have a lot of local artists. I have a local potter who makes pet dishware, and a local artisan who makes really neat bows for collars. And everything that I get, everything is from a small business. So, it's pretty unique. And it's right in the heart of Depot Town. So, I kind of like it because it's something that people need. I actually ran a survey to find out what brand people wanted. And so, I worked really hard to stock those brands and the flavors and the sizes that they need. It runs from food to toys to treats to litter and waste management, some engagement stuff, accessories, leashes, that sort of thing. And yeah, I'm having a lot of fun!

Rylee Barnsdale: And as far as I understand it, pet supplies aren't the only thing that you're offering either. Can you tell me a little bit about this weekly pet parade that I've seen through your social media? What is that? What does that look like?

Holli Andrews: Yeah. And it's been coming together. Actually, my background is community planning, and I was a Main Street director for 15 years in different downtowns from Maine to Mass to Michigan. And so, for me, a small business like this is not only about carrying goods, but it's also a hub for people to meet each other and to grow the community. I like to think that I work really well with my fellow businesses here in this particular community, as well as the other two: the West Cross District, as well as the downtown district, all of our small businesses working together to lift us up. But one of the things that I've been able to do that I hope to grow at some point is this Wednesday night, I call it the it's the Ypsi Pets on Parade, or YPOP. And it's so many cool people that come in to shop, or that come to Depot Town with their pets. And I just thought it would be really neat to have one night a week where we all know that if we come on down to the shop, we will all go for a walk together. And it's all around Depot Town. But I eventually imagine that going to downtown or doing different things as well. But starting small--that's usually my motto. We just do it around. We go down to the trades, and we go across there and the sidewalks and then over by the co-op back around. It's maybe 20 or 25 minutes, but super fun. All different ages, different hats and, yeah, like I said, it's growing. I don't have any high expectations early on, just that it's growing nicely and no matter what and whoever shows up, we have a good time.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is WEMUs On the Ground Ypsi. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, talking with Depot Town Cats and Dogs owner Holli Andrews. So, Holli, as you mentioned, I mean, obviously, you are an animal lover. But your background isn't actually in owning and operating a pet supply business.

Holli Andrews: Right.

Rylee Barnsdale: Can you give me an idea of how your previous work kind of translates into running Depot Town Cats and Dogs?

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Depot Town Cats and Dogs.

Holli Andrews: Yeah, absolutely! As I said before, for 15 years, I was a Main Street director in Biddeford, Maine. I was there for a few years. From Biddeford, I went to Framingham, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, and I was there for about five years. And then, I was in Saline for five years as their main director. And in all of those places, I worked with many different small business owners and entrepreneurs and service providers. And I learned a lot along the way. And some of the things that I am known to do is host community events. But also, a big part of my work during that time was to bring in resources and support in any way that I could to small businesses that were in the downtown district where my my work was centered. And I picked up a lot of tricks along the way. And one thing I always wished in every downtown that I work was that there was a pet supplies store. I always thought it was something different that would bring people to that downtown for a different reason, but maybe on a more regular basis. And then, moving here to Depot Town back in 2018, it occurred to me that we, especially because I was going to Ann Arbor all the time for any of the supplies that I wanted to get there generally are more of the smaller, indie pet supply or indie pet stores, and thought that it might really be a good idea to have one here. So, this cool little spot opened up on East Cross Street. It's a corner spot where I can do curbside delivery, as well as just a lot of stuff and bring in a lot of foot traffic, be part of the events that are here, the cool events. And I just figured maybe having some of those tricks of the trade and supporting small businesses and just knowing firsthand or seen firsthand how hard it is, that I would know what I had to really work hard on what I need to be consistent at. And it's all of the things that I saw that became difficult for others, how I could either prevent them or get the resources to meet those challenges. And so, here I am! But, yeah, I'm a pet lover, too. And I got a little dog, Levi, and he's my business partner. So, everything is approved through them. He taste-tests every treat and tests every toy. So, yeah, we're under good authority.

Rylee Barnsdale: Have there been any significant challenges that you've faced? And what kind of resources were you able to find throughout the community to kind of overcome those?

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Depot Town Cats and Dogs.

Holli Andrews: Oh, sure. Yeah. It's hard. You know, I did do a survey to find out what people wanted and what kind of brands and what kind of things. But it's incredibly difficult to nail that and also match how much income you have versus being able to pay for the inventory to keep it vibrant and robust. And so, from the word get go, I engaged the Small Business Development Center. I, as a main Street director, had worked with them extensively in Saline right from when I started, but also on up through the pandemic. And they are an incredible resource for grants and support and workshops, solid, low interest business loans, micro loans, keeping you away from predatory lenders, helping you to know what you need to make in order to meet your fixed cost, as well as your variable costs, all the things. It's mostly financial, but also promoting your business or getting the licenses that you need. So, yeah, those are challenges, especially in the beginning. But one of the things between the Small Business Development Center and finding an amazing distributor that's located in Michigan only services four states and is also a family-owned small business frontier. First of all, every product that they carry and, second of all, they came in and sat down with me and helped me fill out my first order because even that was overwhelming. So, both of those recommendations I like to share. Get to know your distributor. I was lucky because check this out. It's the youngest generation of that family-owned business distributor are both a couple who graduated from Eastern Michigan University as teachers. They met there. They got married. They were teachers and then, after the pandemic, decided to get into this small family business. So, literally, Emily came in here, sat down at my table and taught me exactly how to do everything.

Rylee Barnsdale: So, really being ingrained in the community from moment one.

Holli Andrews: Oh, honestly, it's incredible how many people I've been able to get to know, their pets, the people that are here becoming more connected with EMU, my neighbors, the city, the DDA. It's incredible. And it is hard, hard, hard! But I'm open every day and I might stay at least as long as I say I'm going to. And I only take one day off, and that's Monday, which is if you're going to take a day off, it might as well be Monday.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is WEMU's On the Ground Ypsi. I'm talking with Holli Andrews, the owner of Depot Town Cats and Dogs Pet Supply. So, Holli, how has the overall community response been so far since opening back in May, both to the shop and things like Pets on Parade and how that has kind of come together?

Holli Andrews: Oh my gosh! I always say I have the nicest, best customers in the world. It's incredible! They always bring their own bags. They always thank me for being here. They give me great ideas of things to do or things to carry. Ypsi is that kind of community that loves to support local. So, I don't even need to appeal to anybody in that realm because it lives and breathes and thrives in this community to buy local and support local. One of my favorite, most amazing customers just walks in, and my little dog is barking at him because it's his job to say hi.

Rylee Barnsdale: And I know it's only been a few months since the grand opening, but can you maybe give us an idea of what the future looks like? I know you said you're a "start small" kind of person, but what should we be looking forward to from Depot Town Cats and Dogs Pet Supply and from Holli? And from Levi too, it sounds like.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Depot Town Cats and Dogs owner Holli Andrews with Levi.

Holli Andrews: Oh, yeah. Levi. Definitely. I think what you can hope to see here is just that the store will have longevity, and it will be full, and it will never run out of dog heads. Right, Leo? I mean, to be able to have more revenue and have more inventory, just as this place spilling over with everything that everybody wants. That's what I hope.

Rylee Barnsdale: Well, Holli, thank you so much for being here today! We wish Depot Town Cats and Dogs the best of luck! And I know I'm looking forward to this: the next Pets on Parade. I don't have a pet to bring to the parade, but I will definitely enjoy it somewhere.

Holli Andrews: It'll be fun! Yeah, that would be great!

Rylee Barnsdale: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at wemu.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM, Ypsilanti.

