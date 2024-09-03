Owning a pet is a huge responsibility, and it takes a lot of care. When in need of appropriate supplies, Ypsilanti residents can find three pet stores that can provide what you need for your furry friends. And there's the opportunity to make some human friends along the way. Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale caught up with the owner of the recently opened "Depot Town Cats & Dogs", Holli Andrews, for this week's "On the Ground Ypsi."

Listen • 15:02