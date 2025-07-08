Sidewalk messages tell the story of Ann Arbor's Allen Creek

Ann Arbor residents can now learn about the history of Allen Creek while going for a walk in town.

Allen Creek is what’s known as a “ghost creek” because it flows almost entirely underground. The city buried the creek in 1926 for public health issues and to ease transportation.

Water Quality Manager Jennifer Lawson says it remains a major part of Ann Arbor’s drainage system.

“What’s really cool is that it still functions like a creek underground today through miles and miles of pipes and it still flows. It catches all of our stormwater in that drainage area, and it ultimately drains out to the Huron River.”

New sidewalk decals have been placed throughout the creek watershed. QR codes have been provided on the decals, so people can read about the creek’s history and see photos of the work done to place it underground.

City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org Allen Creek sidewalk decal.

