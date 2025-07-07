Webster Township Historical Society receives funding for archive preservation

The Webster Township Historical Society is working to digitize their archives before America’s 250th birthday next year.

The Webster Township Historical Society has hundreds of items in its archives unavailable to the public due to their condition or lack of categorization. Thanks to successfully receiving nearly $5,000 from the America250MI History Grant Program, the society can purchase equipment and software to scan those items making them freely available online.

Archivist Eric Albert says there’s a wealth of records from the early 1800s to the 20th century.

“For example, how Daniel Webster inspired the formation of our township and how residents served on the Underground Railroad.”

Albert’s wife and Historical Society President Dita Albert says the grant has opened new opportunities for them to work with volunteers and other local historical societies to archive Webster Township’s history.

“This has been a long time coming, and we are very excited that we have that opportunity.”

The Alberts say they have a lot of work ahead, but hopefully, by this time next year, they’ll be able to showcase Webster Township’s place in America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org