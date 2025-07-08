24 Washtenaw County nonprofits to benefit from United Way investments

United Way of Southeastern Michigan has earmarked $5.2 million to support households in need, over $1 million of which will benefit Washtenaw County nonprofits.

Following through on a promise made during a merger in 2023 with United Way of Washtenaw County, United Way for Southeastern Michigan is allocating just over $1 million to 24 nonprofits supporting Washtenaw County.

The United Way’s Bridget Herrmann says funding determinations were based on a clear shift in changing needs, with food and shelter identified as top priorities.

“And these are organizations who are meeting people's basic, unmet needs and, in many cases, delivering holistic support to help families move from crisis to stability, which is getting increasingly hard to do given the current moment that we are in nationally.”

Hermann says the money will help organizations like Food Gatherers, Community Action Network, Jewish Services of Washtenaw County, SOS Community Services and Child Care Network.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

