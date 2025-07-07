© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EGLE to sample for dioxane at new Slauson Middle School

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:24 AM EDT
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is working with Washtenaw County to test for 1,4 dioxane in the groundwater at the new Slauson Middle School.

The school district will be installing a closed loop geothermal system at Slauson. The system circulates a heat transfer fluid though an underground piping network. Dioxane could be encountered in the groundwater.

EGLE Project Manager Chris Svoboda says they are doing so through an abundance of caution.

“We’re pretty confident there is dioxane in the upper aquifer. We don’t know if it’s in the lower aquifer. We’re sort of going on the assumption that it’s not there, and we want to prevent cross contamination with that upper aquifer that has it in it.”

Svoboda says there will be no danger to students or staff at Slauson. He says the geothermal system is closed, so it won’t be exposed to any possible contamination.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsSlauson Middle Schoolwashtenaw countymichigan department of environment great lakes and energygroundwater contaminationgroundwater1-4 Dioxanegeo-thermal energyenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content