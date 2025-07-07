EGLE to sample for dioxane at new Slauson Middle School

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is working with Washtenaw County to test for 1,4 dioxane in the groundwater at the new Slauson Middle School.

The school district will be installing a closed loop geothermal system at Slauson. The system circulates a heat transfer fluid though an underground piping network. Dioxane could be encountered in the groundwater.

EGLE Project Manager Chris Svoboda says they are doing so through an abundance of caution.

“We’re pretty confident there is dioxane in the upper aquifer. We don’t know if it’s in the lower aquifer. We’re sort of going on the assumption that it’s not there, and we want to prevent cross contamination with that upper aquifer that has it in it.”

Svoboda says there will be no danger to students or staff at Slauson. He says the geothermal system is closed, so it won’t be exposed to any possible contamination.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

