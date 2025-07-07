Homicide rate in Washtenaw County reflects national decline

Homicides across the U.S. including here in Washtenaw County have dropped for the third straight year in a row.

In 2024, there were 10 homicides, six of those were in Ypsilanti Township. The figures were reported by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner and reflected a substantial drop from 23 homicides counted the previous year.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer believes efforts to stop gun violence are paying off.

“Going back from 2022 to now, it has been drastically declining. I think that it's really a lot of the initiatives to focus on gun violence prevention that has probably done the most to reduce homicides and gun violence.”

By year’s end, U.S. law enforcement agencies predict another 16% drop in homicides nationwide and a 3.3% decline in overall violent crime. Sheriff Dyer is hopeful the trend will include Washtenaw County.

