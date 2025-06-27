Washtenaw County Sheriff addresses local safety concerns amid current global conflicts

The bombings and resulting aftermath of the Israel-Iran Conflict have some in the local community concerned about personal safety.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has noticed an uptick in residents expressing concerns about personal safety.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says the department has been regularly checking on members of the faith community and is monitoring any reports of hate crimes motivated by issues happening overseas. She says one of the biggest things on her radar lately has been clear signs of stress among Washtenaw County residents.

“We are seeing increased needs for mental health-related calls of service and concerns. I think a lot of the rhetoric nationally has impacted people’s sense of safety.”

Dyer says it’s important to be compassionate toward people in the community who have been impacted by global conflicts. She says if there are any threats those belonging to places of worship are experiencing, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact the department.

